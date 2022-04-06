7. Tracksmith Longfellow Shorts Get It

Tracksmith specializes in designing premium running gear, but the company’s Longfellow Shorts can easily double as casual summer wear, too. The moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric gives them a sleek look, an elastic waistband makes them comfortable for all-day wear, and a zippered back pocket offers secure storage no matter what your pace is.

[$138; tracksmith.com]

