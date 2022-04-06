Style

Men’s Summer Shorts: The Best Pairs to Wear in 2022

Tracksmith Longfellow Shorts in red on a white background men's summer shorts
14
Tracksmith Longfellow ShortsCourtesy Image 7 / 14

7. Tracksmith Longfellow Shorts

Get It

Tracksmith specializes in designing premium running gear, but the company’s Longfellow Shorts can easily double as casual summer wear, too. The moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric gives them a sleek look, an elastic waistband makes them comfortable for all-day wear, and a zippered back pocket offers secure storage no matter what your pace is.

[$138; tracksmith.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Style