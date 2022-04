8. Linksoul Solid Boardwalker Short Get It

For these shorts, Linksoul used a unique blend of both recycled and virgin polyester, cotton, and spandex that’s supremely comfortable. Added bonus: They’re designed to be “amphibious,” so you can wear them to the beach and back without packing a change of clothes.

[$80; linksoul.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!