Adidas Superstar Shoes

A legend on the streets, Adidas Superstars have been tying together outfits for over five decades. From the iconic stripes to the classic shell toe, this is a shoe that will never go out of style. And with 38 different colorways available, you’re sure to find a pair to match your wardrobe.

[$85; adidas.com]

Cariuma OCA High

There’s no shortage of high tops on the market, but this premium leather pair from Cariuma––an eco-friendly Brazilian shoemaker––might just be our new favorite. The OCA High pairs a full-grain leather upper with a memory foam insole, so you can hit the town with a touch of class and comfort.

[$129; cariuma.com]

Danner Overlook

You’re probably familiar with Danner’s handsome, rugged boots, but the brand has recently brought its outdoorsy aesthetic to sneakers, too. The Overlook features a durable knit upper, a supportive dual-density midsole, and a lugged Vibram outsole creates dependable grip from the trail to the street.

[$170; danner.com]

Vans Ultrarange EXO

Borrowing from the iconic look of the Vans Old Skool, the company’s Ultrarange EXO sneakers boast laidback style and all-day comfort. The latest version comes with a more breathable upper and a full rubber outsole for all-terrain grip.

[$90; vans.com]

Toms TRVL LITE Sneaker

If you’re a frequent traveler (or just like to walk a lot), the TRVL LITE sneaker from Toms is worth a look. Its casual, low-key aesthetic pairs well with any outfit, while the ultra-comfortable and eco-friendly insole will cushion your feet for miles of pain-free exploration.

[$85; toms.com]

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford Sneaker

Looking for something a little more formal? The Park Avenue Oxford Sneaker from Allen Edmonds answers the call. Perfect for everything from summer weddings to date nights, the premium leather upper and removable shock-absorbing insole make “dressy casual” easy to wear.

[$295; allenedmonds.com]

Kizik Madrid Eco-Knit

Step in and head out with these slip-on Madrid Eco-Knit sneakers from Kizik. In addition to the convenience of not having to mess around with laces, the stretchy knit upper and high-density foam insoles provide a comfortable ride for quick jaunts outside, around town, or out with friends.

[$99; kizik.com]

Nike Air Max 270

Street style and responsive cushioning intersect with the Nike Air Max 270. The oversized air units in the midsole give them a bouncy feel, the mesh upper breathes well, and the bright red color adds some interest to your getup (it comes in other colorways, too).

[$150; nike.com]

Reebok Forever Floatride Grow Shoes

Made with at least 50 percent plant-based materials, the Reebok Forever Floatride Grow shoes take sustainability to new levels. They come with a breathable eucalyptus bark upper, a footbed made from algae, cushioning foam derived from castor bean oil, and a natural rubber outsole. But that doesn’t mean they sacrifice on performance: Together, these natural materials create a comfortable, responsive shoe.

[$120; reebok.com]

Etnies Jameson 2 Eco

Made from both recycled plastic and recycled rubber, the Jameson 2 Eco from Etnies effortlessly blends comfort, sustainability, and style. The low-profile silhouette pairs well with many different looks, the recycled foam insole adds support, and a tree gets planted with every pair sold.

[$62; etnies.com]

Karhu Aria 95

The ‘90s are back in vogue, and you can embrace the trend with the Aria 95 sneakers from Karhu. But don’t let their retro look fool you: These shoes feature some innovative sneaker tech, including a carbon fiber fulcrum in the midsole that helps promote a smooth stride. Plus, the pigskin suede on the upper creates a unique aesthetic no matter what colorway you choose.

[$135; us.karhu.com]

