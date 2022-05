10. SeaVees Sixty Six Classic Get It

SeaVees knows how to deliver on the classics—it’s right there in the name of this shoe, and the brand has been doing it for decades. These sneakers are all California cool with a simple three-eyelet design modeled after the brand’s original 1966 model. Go ahead and scuff ‘em up a bit: They can take it.

[$58; huckberry.com]

