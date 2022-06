16. Billy Reid Denim Shirt Get It

Denim might seem like an odd choice to rock in the summer months, but this option is soft-washed and broken-in for a feel that’s lightweight, not stiff. Consider wearing it over a henley on a cool night, or pair it with olive chinos and wear it all on its own.

[$198; huckberry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!