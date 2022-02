Faherty Movement Shirt Get It

As the name implies, this shirt is designed for movement, but it doesn’t scream “workout shirt,” either.

Its blend of cotton, lyocell, nylon, and spandex creates a forgiving fit that’s comfortable and resists wrinkling, while the range of available colors and patterns make it a versatile pick for any occasion.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!