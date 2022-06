15. Flint and Tinder Cotton Linen Shirt Get It

Flint and Tinder makes excellent rugged menswear, and this shirt will help you lighten things up in the warmer months. The cotton-linen blend makes it cool and comfortable but also durable, and the dusty color options are classic yet on-trend.

[$98; huckberry.com]

