Outerknown The New Denim Project Knit Shirt Get It

A shirt made from recycled jeans? Hear us out. This button-down has important environmental benefits—it uses less water than similar shirts and keeps fabric out of landfills—but it’s also super comfortable and unique: Because they’re made from re-used jeans, each shirt has a one-of-a-kind color pattern.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!