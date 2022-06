6. Peter Millar Coastal Garment-Dyed Linen Button-Up Shirt Get It

The linen shirt gets a dressy finish thanks to the spread collar design on this polished-yet-versatile option in a rich blue colorway. Team it with white jeans for a bit of devil-may-care summer style.

[$148; nordstrom.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!