14. Relwen Airtex Madras Shirt

Madras is a lightweight cotton fabric that’s prized for its utility in hot climates, and Relwen amps things up even further with details like an exclusive pattern and a pre-washed process for a soft finish and less shrinkage. For a classic, comfortable look when the temperature climbs, this is the shirt to wear.

[$178; huckberry.com]

