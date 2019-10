6. Boiled Cashmere Striped Crew by Vince Get It

If you’re looking for an investment piece, you absolutely cannot go wrong with buttery soft cashmere in an easy-to-match pattern. Be ready for others to get cozy with you: It’s so smooth that they’ll be patting your shoulders for good luck. (Good thing you’ve been doing our sweater-weather workout, right?) Shown in black/breeze.

[$425, vince.com]