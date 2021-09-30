Love it or hate it, sweater weather has arrived. While winter’s harsh chill relegates the sweater to an unseen midlayer, fall is when they get their moment in the sun. But quality men’s sweaters do much more than just keep you warm—they will elevate any outfit, whether you pair them with khakis, jeans, or even workout pants.

With a multitude of knit patterns, fabric blends, and colors to choose from, finding the perfect sweater or cardigan can be a bit overwhelming. To help you look and feel your best this fall, we’ve rounded up 11 worthy men’s sweaters from top brands including Bonobos, Patagonia, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, and more. Here’s what to wear this season.

The Best Men’s Sweaters, Cardigans, and Pullovers of Fall 2021

1. Allbirds Men’s Wool Jumper

Allbirds combines style, sustainability, and comfort with its Wool Jumper. Made from 100-percent ZQ Merino wool—the leading standard for ethically raised wool––it effectively holds its shape and retains heat thanks to its thick-gauge yarn and double-knit structure.

[$108; allbirds.com]

2. Naadam Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater

Featuring a cozy fabric blend of 90 percent wool and 10 percent cashmere, this sweater from Naadam does it all. While the cashmere provides the extra softness, the wool blocks odors and retains heat. Wear it all day, all night, or all week.

[$150; naadam.co]

3. Bonobos Clubhouse Golf Cardigan

Stroll into the clubhouse with confidence in this classy cardigan from Bonobos. A touch of spandex adds some flex for your swing, while side pockets make it easy to stow tees, ball markers, and a scorecard.

[$119; bonobos.com]

4. Madewell Crewneck Sweater

The speckled look adds a vintage vibe to this Madewell Crewneck Sweater. In addition to the unique aesthetics, the wool-nylon-alpaca fabric blend keeps the cold out and the warmth in. It’s ideal for use either as a fashionable top layer or toasty midlayer.

[$88; madewell.com]

5. Buck Mason Vintage Cashmere Herdsman Sweater

Itchy men’s sweaters end up in the back of the closet, but don’t worry: These threads from Buck Mason are super smooth. Made from 95 percent merino wool and five percent cashmere, the Herdsman Sweater provides maximum warmth and odor blocking properties with no itchiness. Plus, the slim-cut design fits snug against your body and pairs well with a nice pair of jeans.

[$135; buckmason.com]

6. Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater

If you haven’t heard of Seawool fabric, let the Fisherman Sweater be your introduction. Made from recycled plastic bottles and upcycled oyster shells, Seawool is one of the most sustainable textiles on the market. But it’s not just eco-friendly: It provides excellent temperature regulation, has superb quick-drying and anti-microbial properties, and it’s comfy soft, too. It’s at its best in this sweater.

[$148; huckberry.com]

7. Smartwool Sparwood V-Neck Sweater

Well-known for its premium socks, Smartwool also makes great apparel, too. Ideal for mild evenings, this sweater’s lightweight single-knit jersey is made from a supple blend of recycled polyester, merino wool, and nylon. Additionally, the rib-knit collar, cuffs, and hem gives it a classic, confident style.

[$95; smartwool.com]

8. Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Hoody Pullover

You’ll want to live in this luxe pullover from Patagonia. Made from 95 percent recycled cashmere, it maximizes the softness while minimizing its impact on the environment.

[$249; patagonia.com]

9. Tom Ford Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan

This lavish cardigan from Tom Ford is the epitome of style and luxury. Made in Italy with 100-percent ribbed cashmere and horn buttons, it offers a refined look and premium comfort.

[$2,590; mrporter.com]

10. Ralph Lauren Cotton-Cashmere Cricket Sweater

Aiming for a preppy look this fall and winter? The Ralph Lauren Cricket Sweater should definitely get a spot in your rotation. The cotton-cashmere fabric blend offers plenty of comfort, while the colorful stripes and herringbone wool elbow patches help you stand out in a sea of neutral-toned men’s sweaters.

[$348; ralphlauren.com]

11. United by Blue Recycled Pique Crew

This toasty crewneck is made from an eco-friendly blend of recycled yarns and organic cotton. The pique stitching and ribbing along the neckline, cuffs, and hemline don’t just keep warmth in—they add a subtle texture that makes this sweater a standout.

[$98; unitedbyblue.com]

