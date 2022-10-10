2. Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater Get It

If you haven’t heard of Seawool fabric, let the Fisherman Sweater be your introduction. Made from recycled plastic bottles and upcycled oyster shells, Seawool is one of the most sustainable textiles on the market. But it’s not just eco-friendly: It provides excellent temperature regulation, has superb quick-drying and anti-microbial properties, and it’s comfy soft, too. It’s at its best in this sweater.

[$148; huckberry.com]

