Sweatpants have been enjoying some well deserved time in the spotlight in recent years. Although they started out as basic workout apparel, clothing retailers and designers have expanded the category significantly, and now guys have lots of options to choose from. The best men’s sweatpants can work in all kinds of situations, whether you’re gearing up for an abs workout or just looking for something comfortable to get you through the day.

How to Pick the Best Sweatpants

First, consider how you’ll be wearing your pants. For workouts and running, opt for stretchy, lightweight synthetic fabrics, which will keep you cool and won’t restrict your movements. If comfort and aesthetics are your main priorities, look for cotton or cotton blends, which will be soft against your skin and have a more laid-back look than technical fabrics.

In this guide, you’ll find some of the best Nike Dri-Fit sweatpants, the best Adidas sweatpants, and top pairs from other brands as well.

No matter how you like to style your sweats, these are the best men’s sweatpants, track pants, and more to know about right now.

Best Workout Pants: Nike Pro Men’s Pants

These sweats from Nike are made with the company’s moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool through tough workouts, and the lightweight fabric is designed to stretch for maximum freedom of movement. The tailored fit keeps them from looking baggy, but zippered ankles make them easy to slip on and off over shoes.

[$70; nike.com]

Best for Wet Weather: Adidas City Base Woven Pants

Don’t let a little rain get you soaked and derail your workout. These pants from Adidas will keep you comfortable: They feature a DWR coating to repel water, and their trim fit and stretchy polyester-elastane fabric will let you power through all kinds of exercises. Plus, zippered side pockets keep your valuables secure while you break a sweat.

[$60; adidas.com]

Best for Comfort: Entireworld Loop Back Sweatpant

When your plan for the day includes spending an afternoon on the couch, these are the pants you want to throw on first. Made from extra soft organic Japanese cotton, these sweats deliver supreme comfort and a roomy fit. Added bonus: The fabric is blended with recycled polyester to reduce shrinking, so you can keep wearing them for years to come.

[$88; theentireworld.com]

Best for Camping: Patagonia Men’s Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pants

Now’s a good time to invest in some fleece sweatpants—when you’re shivering at your mountain campsite later this summer, you’ll wish you had a pair like these. The Patagonia Synchilla pants are made from warm, comfy recycled polyester fleece and feature an integrated belt buckle for a snug fit. They’re perfect for throwing on during chilly nights by the campfire.

[$99; patagonia.com]

Best for Yoga: Nike Dri-FIT Men’s Yoga Pants

These pants combine the comfort of sweats with yoga-specific tailoring. The stretchy jersey fabric feels soft and compliant against the skin, and a tapered fit below the knee paired with a roomier fit in the thigh means these pants won’t constrict your movements or get in your way on the mat.

[$65; nike.com]

Best for Casual Wear: Wellen Easy Chino

Need a pair of sweats that you can wear outside without feeling too casual? Grab the Easy Chino, which merges the refined look of chinos—a rear welt pocket, trim fit, cuffable cotton-linen fabric—with a relaxed elastic drawstring waist. You’ll get the comfy fit and feel of your favorite loungewear in a stylish pant that works well with a variety of outfits.

[$88; huckberry.com]

Best for a Slim Fit: Softwear Men’s Jogger

Like any lounge-worthy pair of sweats, these joggers from Softwear are soft and comfortable, but their sleek silhouette sets them apart from your typical lumpy cotton pants. The form-fitting tailoring and simple waistband create a trim look, and the fabric is sustainably sourced, too.

[$78; wearsoftwear.com]

Best Track Pants: Tracksmith Session Pant

Running demands a very specific kind of pants—they need to be lightweight, breathable, and not mess up your form. This pair from running outfitter Tracksmith is up to the task. Mesh panels at the calves ensure a breezy feel, and the nylon-elastane fabric delivers plenty of give without weighing you down. And with its two zippered side pockets, you can pick up the pace without losing your keys and phone.

[$118; tracksmith.com]

