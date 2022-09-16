20 Best Natural Body Washes for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

All right, guys, it’s time to talk about a topic that is often overlooked: men’s body washes. Maybe you’re someone who runs to the store and buys whichever body wash has the strongest scent, or the one with the cheapest price tag. Or maybe you like to skip the hassle and buy a three-in-one body wash to not only clean your body, but also wash and condition your hair. If you’re that someone, then this comprehensive guide to natural body wash is for you.

Over the last few years, the men’s skincare market has exploded, leading to dozens of natural body wash choices. The good news is that we’ve tested the options and created a list of the 20 best natural body washes for men.

We’ll be straight with you guys: There are plenty of great body washes out there that cleanse and hydrate your skin while smelling fantastic. To get a leg up in this competitive industry, you need more than just an excellent product. Blu Atlas sets itself apart because its body wash is top-of-the-line, but so is its customer service. They offer a 100 percent money-back guarantee on all products, but we think you’ll be using their subscription service instead, which offers up to 20 percent off all listed prices.

But you’re truly here because you need a top-notch product. The Blu Atlas Body Wash leverages a formidable combination of aloe and shea butter, which are not only among nature’s best hydrators, but work to repair broken-down skin cells. And to prevent breakdown in the first place, this body wash uses green tea extract. The antioxidants in green tea help to form a strong barrier around your skin. Lastly, sugar cane exfoliates dead skin. What makes all of this so effective is that 99% of the ingredients that go into the Blu Atlas Body Wash are from natural origins.

This amazing body wash is what’s going to bring you to Blu Atlas, but it’s the customer service that’s going to make you stay.

[$25; bluatlas.com]

2. Being Naturals Tea Tree Body Wash

This sulfate- and paraben-free body wash is locally made in the United States and loaded with skin-loving ingredients. Being Naturals pairs a variety of oils, including tea tree, oregano, eucalyptus, rosemary, peppermint, and camphor wood. This blend of ingredients is beneficial in fighting body odor, athlete’s foot, acne, dandruff, eczema, and more.

Being Naturals also infuses its body wash with stem cells and collagen, which are believed to increase the longevity of skin cells and reduce signs of aging. All of the ingredients in this body wash are natural and organic, meaning they’re safe for all skin types.

The relaxing scent of tea tree oil will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a luxurious spa, when in reality you’re in the comfort of your own home. This body wash is great for combating tough odors while making you feel like the recipient of a lavish pampering.

[$13.98; amazon.com]

3. Oars + Alps Natural Body and Face Wash

If you’re looking for a natural body wash that both smells amazing and offers an easy skincare routine, then Oars + Alps Natural Body and Face Wash is a solid pick. Rather than using harsh ingredients known to strip your skin of its beneficial protection layer, Oars + Alps fuses soft ingredients that gently cleanse your skin.

Due to the body wash’s combination of vitamin E and jojoba oil, your skin will maintain that fresh and moisturized feeling all day. This body wash contains a soap that is tough enough to remove any excess grime on your skin, while being mild enough to gently remove oils or buildups on your face.

Depending on your mood, you can choose between several unique scents offered exclusively by Oars + Alps, including California Coast, Fresh Ocean Splash, and Alpine Tea Tree. Oars + Alps Natural Body and Face Wash is a great option for men with any skin type.

[$18; oarsandalps.com]

4. Jack Black’s All-Over Wash for Face, Hair and Body

Jack Black’s skincare products for men are formulated to gently cleanse your skin and hair. This All-Over Body Wash is packed with jojoba oil and panthenol, two ingredients that are beneficial in keeping your skin happy and hydrated.

Sometimes you’re in a hurry. Maybe you’re trying to fit in a quick gym session before work, or are running late for a first date. If so, this is the body wash for you.

This three-in-one gently removes dirt or grime from your face, hair and body while locking in moisture. So, if you decide to skip the conditioning step, we won’t judge you. You can also feel good knowing that your purchase is supporting a foundation that has been cruelty-free since day one.

[$9.50; amazon.com]

5. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap

You can’t talk about natural body washes without bringing up one of Dr. Bronner’s products. Dr. Bronner’s organic soaps have been a top-selling product in the United States for years. The company started developing this eye-opening product in 1948, and has continued to create competitive products year after year.

If you’re trying to avoid soaps filled with synthetic preservatives, detergents or foaming agents, take a look at Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap. Dr. Bronner’s has blended coconut oil, organic white grape juice, jojoba oil, hemp oil, and olive oil to create the perfect body wash. More importantly, Dr. Bronner’s is committed to reducing plastic waste.

The Dr. Bronner’s Organic Sugar Soap container is responsibly packaged and can be refilled instead of thrown away. You can choose between light scents, like Lemongrass Lime, and bold scents, like Peppermint.

[$9.99; grove.co]

6. Dr. Alkaitis Organic Body Wash

Dr. Alkaitis Organic Body Wash is sure to balance and moisturize your skin, regardless of its type. Fortified with essential oils, vitamins, and medicinal herbs, this organic body wash restores your skin’s pH balance by removing old or dead skin cells.

Dr. Alkaitis recommends you pair the body wash with a soft sponge to create a gentle exfoliant and lather. Otherwise, this soap may feel a little oily during the application process. Because Dr. Alkaitis’ Organic Body Wash is made with ingredients that are considered “living,” it’s important to securely replace the lid on the bottle after each use to maintain the product’s purity.

This product is locally made in California by hand, and the ingredients are hand-picked to create an individualized experience in each bottle of body wash.

[$52; thedetoxmarket.com]

7. Louis Pierre by Marie Veronique Shave Prep and Daily Body Wash

Louis Pierre is a unique body wash that not only cleanses the skin, but also prepares it for a clean shave. This is accomplished by including ingredients like willow bark and AHA lactic acid, which soften your hair follicles while exfoliating skin.

By using a product that prepares and softens your skin, you get a closer, smoother shave. However, this body wash can also be used as a daily wash, even if you don’t intend to shave.

If you experience excessive dirt, grime, or oil buildup on your skin, you can benefit from using a bolder body wash, such as this.

[$35; credobeauty.com]

8. Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser by One Love Organics

Perfect for men who have sensitive skin, the Easy Does It Foaming Cleanser is a great alternative to some of the stronger organic body washes. A tiny dollop of this foaming cleanser is all you need to gently remove dirt from your hair, face, and body.

One Love Organics uses its exclusive formula to create a foamy body wash with plant-based ingredients, such as Chilean soap bark, cold-pressed apple oil, and vegetable glycerin. You can rest assured knowing that you’re using a soap that only removes skin irritants without disrupting your skin’s natural pH balance.

This body wash also includes a natural scent that is not overpowering.

[$25; thedetoxmarket.com]

9. Avalon Organics Revitalizing Peppermint Bath and Shower Gel

You don’t have to spend a fortune to receive top-tier skincare treatments. This is a great body wash alternative for men on a budget, or for those who would rather spend their money on other things. Avalon Organics offers a premier body wash free of harsh ingredients like parabens, GMOs, synthetic fragrances, and sulfates.

This rejuvenating shower gel takes advantage of botanical cleansers to naturally lift any grime from skin, and uses peppermint oil to invigorate your senses. All Avalon Organics skincare products are NSF-certified, meaning they’re completely organic and eco-friendly.

Avalon Organics only includes ingredients that are of the highest quality, allowing customers to confidently purchase their products without sacrificing their health. With all of the benefits that come with such a high-end product, the everyday customer will be able to purchase this shower gel without breaking the bank.

[$9.49; amazon.com]

10. Burt’s Bees Citrus and Ginger Body Wash

This body wash is not completely natural, but it’s pretty dang close. Burt’s Bees Citrus and Ginger Body Wash is made up of 97.8 percent all-natural ingredients. If you’ve used only synthetic body washes your entire life, you may find it easier to gradually make the switch to something natural, starting with this Citrus and Ginger Body Wash.

Burt’s Bees expertly combines the perfect amount of grapefruit citrus and hints of ginger extract to create a body wash that awakens your senses and soothes your skin.

Burt’s Bees is a reputable company that’s created safe skincare products for years. The company responsibly sources its ingredients and goes a step further by guaranteeing a landfill-free operation with recyclable packing.

[$8.99; burtsbees.com]

11. Sky Organics’ African Black Soap

For anyone looking for a natural body wash solution, but wants to stray from traditional liquid body washes, Sky Organics has a solution. The company now offers an organic African Black Soap made of cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E, and coconut oil.

Each soap is handmade using ingredients sourced directly from Ghana. The natural ingredients in this original soap are free of harsh, overpowering fragrances—perfect for customers who are sensitive to strong scents. The Sky Organics African Black Soap also works to combat pesky blemishes; the soap’s texture acts as an exfoliant.

Simply rub the soap over your face and body to wash away impurities. This bar of soap gives you the option to skip the loofah or wash rag. After trying it, you’ll see why we included it in our list of the best natural body washes for men in 2022.

[$12.95; amazon.com]

12. Desert Essence Organics’ Fragrance-Free Body Wash

If you’re a man with extra-sensitive skin, we’ve found a great natural body wash for you. The Desert Essence Organics Fragrance-Free Body Wash is infused with aloe vera gel and green tea to help protect skin from sun damage.

Fragrance-free Desert Essence Organics mixes organic green tea rich in antioxidants to help nourish skin with organic aloe vera to provide soothing hydration. This product is also certified to the NSF Organic Standard, making it a top competitor in the men’s natural body wash world.

Desert Essence Organics also offers a fragrance-free natural skin and body care selection that includes a fragrance-free shampoo and conditioner.

[$9.95; amazon.com]

13. Morning Mojo Bar Soap by Ursa Major

Have you ever dreamed of bathing with warm, relaxing volcanic rock? Neither have we. But now that the idea is out there, you might as well give it a shot. Ursa Major has produced a game-changing organic bar of soap that includes volcanic rock as a natural exfoliant.

Now, most skincare companies choose fairly simple natural exfoliants, such as rock salts or oats, but not Ursa Major. This soap bar is infused with hints of mint and eucalyptus, making it a great addition to your morning routine.

This product creates a natural lather that gently cleanses skin and removes unwanted dirt buildup. Regardless of skin type, every man can benefit from Ursa Major’s Morning Mojo Bar Soap.)

[$14; credobeauty.com]

14. Rahua’s Organic Shower Gel

The Rahua Organic Shower Gel is a one-of-a-kind body wash made with ingredients found in the rainforest. The company says its organic shower gel will leave your skin feeling healthy and luminous.

Rahua pairs lavender, eucalyptus, vanilla, and palo santo to create a woodsy scent with hints of floral. Rahua also incorporates drops of sacha inchi and rahua oils, all naturally harvested in global rainforests.

Rahua has found a way to expertly pair the rich scents of palo santo with the botanical scents of lavender to create an original formula that’s both savory and sweet. The inclusion of oils rich in omega-9 and omega-3 fatty acids leaves your skin feeling clean and moisturized, not dry. Rahua’s Organic Shower Gel is a great choice for anyone wishing to escape to a beautiful rainforest from the comfort of their own shower.

[$9.50; thedetoxmarket.com]

15. Goop G. Tox’s Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser

This body wash uses glacial marine clay filled with essential minerals to naturally detoxify your body.

The Glacial Marine Clay Body Cleanser has a rich, creamy feel that creates a frothy lather. This body cleanser also makes use of cold-pressed moringa oil and organic safflower oil to create a gentle cleanser that’s not harsh on skin. Goop blends a variety of essential oils—helichrysum, grapefruit, peppermint, and rosemary—for an irresistible scent.

[$30; credobeauty.com]

16. Mind and Body Wash by Bathing Culture

We love to support a company that not only cares about our bodies, but also the way our bodies impact the Earth. Bathing Culture’s Mind and Body Wash comes in a reusable bottle that can be refilled at one of the company’s retail partner locations. Bathing Culture also sells its body wash by the gallon, making it perfect for those who like to buy in bulk.

The Mind and Body Wash is offered in a Cathedral Grove Scent, inspired by the northern Californian redwood forests.

Bathing Culture claims its 8-oz containers will last the average person 80 showers. A little goes a long way.

[$18; bathingculture.com]

17. Start Happy Body Wash by Plant Apothecary

No one wants to start off the day in a bad mood. This is where Plant Apothecary’s Start Happy Body Wash comes into play. This body wash combines hints of peppermint and geranium for an invigorating scent that’ll get you up and moving.

The product has a honey-like feel that can be used not only as a shower gel, but also as an addition to baths.

Moreover, Plant Apothecary wants its customers to know exactly what ingredients they’re putting on their bodies. The Start Happy Body Wash only uses nine ingredients that anyone can pronounce, unlike most synthetic body washes, which are filled with 20-letter ingredients no one’s heard of.

[$27.95; amazon.com]

18. Native’s Cucumber and Mint Body Wash

Zero sulfates, zero parabens, zero dyes. Native is a leading natural skincare brand that only sells quality products. The unisex Cucumber and Mint Body Wash creates a bubbly lather.

Native offers a guide that lists all its ingredients. Choose among Cherry and Vanilla Macaron, Matcha and Sweet Cream, and Citrus and Herbal Musk.

Customers love the product: On Native’s site, the body wash has achieved a 4.6/5 rating, with over 1,000 five-star reviews. If you’re looking for a zero-fuss body wash that you can trust, look no further than Native’s Cucumber and Mint Body Wash.

[$9; nativecos.com]

19. Hardworking Gentlemen Natural Body Wash

Using a pinewood scent guaranteed to make you feel like you’ve spent all day in the woods, this natural body wash is a great addition to your daily shower routine. This shower gel is great for any man who has an active lifestyle.

Hardworking Gentlemen uses organic aloe leaves, jojoba oil, and vitamins E and B5. The formula is a surefire way to remove any dirt from skin. At the end of your shower, you’ll be left feeling clean and smelling like you just stepped out of a field of Christmas trees (in a good way).

[$22; hardworkinggentlemen.com]

20. Blazing Saddles Natural Body Wash

No list of men’s natural body washes would be complete without the Blazing Saddles Natural Body Wash. This body wash claims to be the sexiest body wash ever. Choose between scents of leather, gunpowder, sandalwood, and sagebrush. During your hot shower, you’ll feel like you’re taking part in an old Western movie.

This company offers an uncommon scent that comes in recyclable packaging and is never tested on animals. The company is owned by a young couple who loves to go on adventures, which is why they created a body wash that can keep up with their exciting lives.

[$14; amazon.com]

Best natural body washes for men in 2022: Make the switch

In this guide, we have included 20 of our favorite natural body washes for men, and any of them would make for an excellent upgrade to your skincare routine.

Thanks to these products, your hygiene routine no longer has to revolve around a cheap bar of soap and a raggedy washcloth. If you step out of the shower and notice that your skin has a tight, clean feeling, you’re most likely using body wash that is too harsh on your skin. Your skin naturally creates a thin barrier meant to maintain healthy levels of moisture while keeping away any pesky dirt or grime.

But many body washes on the market include synthetic chemicals that do too good of a job. They not only strip the bad grime from your skin, but they also strip away your skin’s only source of protection. Once this essential layer has been removed, your skin may become extra dry and irritated. But now you have dry and flaky skin, so you add even more soap to your daily shower routine to try and remove the dead skin.

Please. Put the soap down!

This is the 21st century, and it’s time to treat our skin accordingly. It’s time to drop the synthetic body washes from our routines and replace them with more organic solutions, like natural body washes. Ditch the harsh ingredients that are not doing your skin any favors and opt for body washes that only include natural ingredients. Natural body washes are filled with clean ingredients that not only clean your skin, but also offer dermatologic benefits.

Make the switch, and your skin will thank you for it!

