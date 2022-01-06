17 Best Natural Deodorants for Men to Smell Fresh All Day Long

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

The most important part of any man’s daily hygiene routine is deodorant. Sweat is both natural and healthy, but let’s face it: Sweat can make you reek! No one wants to be known as the stinky guy, and no one wants to buy deodorant that doesn’t work.

If you’re like most guys, you go to the store, look for a deodorant brand with a big reputation, toss it into your cart and move on with your day. Chances are, you’ve been using the same type of deodorant for years. You know the brand and you know it works, so why change things up?

Because, in many cases, you’re not simply rubbing on a harmless odor-blocker—you’re actually rubbing highly toxic chemicals onto your skin!

Enter natural deodorants, created with ingredients that won’t disrupt your body’s natural function. This isn’t a hip trend that will go away next spring. Natural deodorant brands have been around for years and have created expert formulas with proven results. But don’t just take our word for it. Make the switch and see for yourself.

We created this guide to make the process a little easier for you. Keep reading as we share the best natural deodorants for men.

1. Blu Atlas Deodorant

Blu Atlas understands that the skin under your armpits is prone to damage, and these damaged cells lead to more stink and possibly even more perspiration. By using natural ingredients that soothe your underarm skin and holistically fight bacteria, this Blu Atlas deodorant gets to the root causes of body odor.

This deodorant deploys coco caprylate, an emollient derived from coconuts that softens skin. Volcanic ash is used to absorb unwanted guests in your underarms and eliminate them from stinking up the joint. Lastly, citrus fruit extract cleanses away dirt and toxins while leaving behind a nice, fresh smell.

Your underarms deserve attention, so buy this Blu Atlas deodorant and begin treating them with the same attention you do all other parts of your body. All of this makes it our top pick for the best deodorant for men.

[$15; bluatlas.com]

2. Native Aluminum-Free Eucalyptus and Mint Deodorant

Native is one of the leading brands in the natural deodorant space. Anyone who uses natural deodorant is likely familiar with this brand. The company has become renowned for offering a variety of hygiene products that are natural and actually work.

When making the switch from one of the traditional brands to Native’s Eucalyptus and Mint Deodorant, you won’t notice a difference. Native’s deodorants feel just as smooth as traditional deodorants, while offering odor protection that lasts all day. Native uses all-natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and baking soda to guarantee a long-lasting fresh smell.

Native also offers a variety of scents, so if eucalyptus isn’t your thing, you can opt for an unscented version or a charcoal smell. The best part? Native is known for offering deodorants that skip the greasy feel. So, at the end of a long day out in the sun, you’ll still feel as dry and clean as you did in the morning when you put it on.

[$12; nativecos.com]

3. Tom’s of Maine Long Lasting Tea Tree Deodorant

Making the switch to all-natural deodorant doesn’t have to break the bank. Tom’s of Maine Long Lasting Tea Tree Deodorant is available at an unbelievably low price. This aluminum-free deodorant offers its loyal customers 24-hour protection and several scent options, including Tea Tree, Refreshing Lemongrass, and Maine Woodspice.

Tom’s of Maine deodorants are filled with ingredients that will undoubtedly soothe dry or itchy skin and will leave your armpits feeling breezy fresh. Tom’s of Maine pride themselves on filling their products with quality ingredients that can be offered to any customer.

Gone are the days of using the excuse “I can’t afford it.” Tom’s of Maine’s deodorants start at $5.99, making it the new go-to deodorant for conscientious people on a budget. Tom’s of Maine also offers other all-natural products, including toothpaste, and donates 10% of their profits to environmental and humanitarian organizations.

[$5.99; tomsofmaine.com]

4. L:A Bruket 089 Deo Spray

If you aren’t a fan of roll-on deodorants, you’re in luck. L:A Bruket offers its customers a natural deodorant spray that is free from ingredients known to cause dry skin, including alcohols.

Many natural sprays use an alcohol base to fight bacteria, but it ultimately leads to dry skin. L:A Bruket replaces alcohol bases with essential oils like jojoba, rapeseed, and sunflower. L:A Bruket’s 089 Deo Spray has an earthy and woody scent that will remind you of all of your favorite outdoor activities. If you prefer a deodorant that offers a masculine smell, you will love this product.

The best way to use this deodorant is to lightly spray each armpit once and then let the product completely dry before putting on your clothes. This spray is small enough that you can conveniently take it with you to work or to the gym, and the brand offers sleek packaging.

[$28; labruket.us]

5. Papr’s Coastal Forests Cedarwood and Cypress Natural Deodorant

Papr offers all-natural deodorant packaged in biodegradable and recyclable packaging (made of paper and cornstarch). For those of you interested in reducing plastic waste, this is a great option, as it can be recycled instead of thrown away. Rather than choosing a deodorant that comes in single-use packaging, choose an option that focuses on bettering the environment.

This deodorant is packed with natural ingredients including tapioca starch, castor oil, shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba ester. If you’re looking for a deodorant with a catchier name, feel free to try Papr’s “So Hot Right Now” or “From Dusk Till Dawn” scent. Regardless of the scent you choose, both your body and the environment will thank you.

[$14; papercosmetics.com]

6. Arm & Hammer Essentials Natural Deodorant

If you’re on the go and find yourself without deodorant, make a beeline to your local drugstore. Arm & Hammer changed the game by offering an all-natural deodorant that can be found at most grocery and drugstores. The brand infuses its deodorants with baking soda and rosemary oil to provide a moisturizing deodorant.

Arm & Hammer also uses profits to better the community through the Employee Giving Fund, which has resulted in $10 million in donations to local charities. Not only does this deodorant support your own health, but it also supports the health of local communities.

However, if you can’t tolerate baking soda, this may not be the product for you. If you notice irritation or dryness under your armpits, stop use. The vast majority of customers, however, will find the brand’s Essentials formula both effective and soothing.

[$2.43; walmart.com]

7. Art of Sport Deodorant

Designed for men who are always on the go, this all-natural deodorant by Art of Sport guarantees its customers a non-toxic deodorant that actually works. Art of Sport was co-founded by Kobe Bryant with the intention of creating a natural deodorant to keep the most active men smelling fresh. The best part? Art of Sport deodorants combine arrowroot powder and matcha to keep sweat at bay. Who knew matcha was good for more than just making delicious teas? This deodorant is infused with powerful botanical scents, including eucalyptus, orange peel, and juniper berries.

Sports enthusiasts and athletes alike can feel confident in purchasing Art of Sport Deodorant. If the deodorant can stand up to the scrutiny of professional basketball players, it’ll likely exceed your expectations. Art of Sport also offers customers the convenience of choosing between roll-on and body spray deodorants that are both free of aluminum and guaranteed to be long-lasting.

[$13.69; amazon.com]

8. Refillable Natural Deodorant by Humankind

By Humankind takes pride in being a unique, innovative company that offers its customers natural deodorants in refillable packaging. The deodorant tube is made out of recycled paper that can be composted or thrown in the trash, and the remaining small plastic parts can be recycled.

By Humankind offers a sleek packaging option that’s easy on the eye (and wallet). Additionally, the company claims its deodorant ingredients are so natural you can eat them, though we don’t recommend trying it! Customize your order by choosing any of the container colors offered by the company: charcoal, gray, off-white, or neon.

By Humankind goes a step further and offsets 100 percent of its carbon footprint by investing in projects focused on forest-preservation efforts. Whether you choose a eucalyptus and rosemary scent, or its bergamot and cedar version, you can rest assured your money will support a worthy cause.

[$12; byhumankind.com]

9. Brothers Artisan Oil Magnesium Deodorants

If you’ve tried natural deodorants with baking soda and weren’t a fan, this might be an alternative for you. Brothers Artisan Oil Magnesium Deodorant Sticks use magnesium and arrowroot powder in place of baking soda.

Magnesium works by sticking to the surface of your skin to prevent bacterial buildup. Arrowroot powder works alongside magnesium by soaking up any additional moisture, leaving your skin feeling fresh without the overly dry feeling.

Brothers Artisan Oil Deodorants come in a variety of unique scents like fire needle and cedar, and frankincense and black pepper citrus.

Brothers Artisan Oil also offers an exclusive purifying deodorant in the scent of tea tree and charcoal. This brand is great for picky customers who want a unique scent that lasts all day. Try out the brand’s other all-natural products, including a clay mask, face and body wash, and soap bars.

[$18; brothersartisinaloil.com]

10. Schmidt’s Here + Now Natural Deodorant

Schmidt’s partnered with pop star Justin Bieber to create a natural deodorant designed specifically for customers with sensitive skin. Schmidt’s is the only deodorant within the United States that’s certified natural by Ecocert, meaning all ingredients are 100 percent naturally sourced.

Schmidt’s deodorants include activated charcoal and are free of baking soda, which means they won’t irritate your skin or leave your armpits feeling parched. These natural deodorants never include aluminum salts, artificial fragrances, or unnecessary fillers. If you’re used to viciously rubbing your deodorant back and forth until you’ve created a white, clumpy mess, Schmidt’s will be a refreshing change. These deodorants are designed to only require one to two swipes.

The best way to use the roll-on is by gently holding it to your skin for several seconds before swiping. This allows the deodorant to naturally soften and prevents pesky clumps. Schmidt’s pairs plant isolates and essential oils to create an original scent that is guaranteed to last all day.

[$8.94; amazon.com]

11. Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant

If you’re tired of finding deodorant stains on your clothes, it’s time to make the switch to Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Deodorant. This deodorant uses eucalyptus and citronellyl to naturally neutralize odors and prevent unwanted odors.

Malin + Goetz claims its natural products work so well they have a cult following. They use simple packaging that gets straight to the point by listing the scent and full roster of ingredients. If the eucalyptus scent doesn’t appeal to you, opt for bergamot or botanical scents to change things up.

Malin + Goetz also offers customers a variety of other natural products, such as Natural Peppermint Shampoo, Rum Hand and Body Wash, and Dark Rum Candle. Malin + Goetz is a company that strives for excellence and innovation, which is clearly reflected in the quality of its products.

[$14; amazon.com]

12. Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant

Ursa Major offers a natural deodorant with a gel-like texture that can be used by both men and women. This natural deodorant uses kaolin clay, baking soda, and aloe vera to absorb excess moisture and cool the skin.

The brand is a Certified B Corporation and plastic negative, meaning it focuses on reducing plastic and environmental waste.

Ursa Major urges new customers to allow three weeks to switch between a traditional antiperspirant and this natural deodorant.

The Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant is a streak-free stick that won’t leave any unwanted stains or discoloration on your clothes, and its long-lasting scent will make you reconsider ever switching back to traditional deodorant.

[$18; amazon.com]

13. Helmm

Who said natural deodorant can’t be fancy? Helmm boffers two environmentally conscious packages—Heritage Vessel, which is made of metal alloy and hand-stitched leather, and Compass Vessel, which is rubber-coated plastic—both of which are refillable. Aside from natural deodorant, the brand offers all-natural antiperspirant & deodorant and sport deodorant.

There are four scent profiles to choose from. We love Night Market (lotus blossom, tweakwood, and bamboo) for nighttime and Coastline (driftwood, sea salt, water, and mint) for daytime. Use the subscription to save $15 on future purchases.

[From $30; helmm.com]

14. Milk + Honey Extra Strength Deodorant

Some of you may be apprehensive about switching over to a natural deodorant, especially if you struggle with musky smells. The good news is that Milk + Honey has developed an all-natural, extra-strength deodorant that’s proven to combat the toughest smells.

Locally made in Austin, Texas, Milk + Honey’s deodorants contain all of the best ingredients, including arrowroot powder, coconut oil, lavender oil and tea tree oil. Milk + Honey also uses food-grade baking soda mined directly from the ground, rather than being sourced from a lab. The difference is noticeable.

With the perfect blend of natural ingredients, you won’t find yourself constantly checking to see if your underarms smell. Instead, you can apply the deodorant and forget all about it. Milk + Honey also provides customers with extra information about naturally reducing odorous sweat and the best ways to apply natural deodorant.

[$16; ulta.com]

15. Old Spice’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Larger grooming brands like Old Spice are starting to jump on board the “natural” train. Old Spice has taken the first step by revamping one of its best-selling products into an aluminum-free product.

Old Spice’s Deep Sea Deodorant is the brand’s first aluminum-free deodorant that still offers the same benefits as its OG deodorants, including zero odor for 24 hours. The Deep Sea Deodorant has a clear application and a fresh scent, making you feel like you’ve applied a traditional deodorant without the risk of overexposure to aluminum.

Keep in mind that Old Spice’s Deep Sea Deodorant is not 100 percent natural. But it’s a start, and it’s certainly a better alternative to deodorants filled with aluminum. As the company receives more support for its natural deodorants, they’ll likely start to offer more deodorants with natural ingredients. If you’re still up in the air about switching to 100 percent natural deodorants, give Old Spice’s Deep Sea Deodorant a try before making a final decision.

[$4.99; amazon.com]

15. Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant

No parabens. No aluminum. All organic. Those are the qualities you can expect from Pretty Frank’s all-natural deodorants. This no-nonsense deodorant is filled with plenty of moisturizing components, including shea butter, vitamin E, and coconut oil.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who loves hiking through the mountains, you’ll likely enjoy Pretty Frank’s woodland scent. If you’re dying for a beach vacation, try coconut lime.

Pretty Frank’s deodorants have been tested and approved by athletes and parents, making it a go-to for many people.

Each stick of Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant is handmade in Austin, TX. Feel good about your choices by supporting a locally owned small business that takes pride in its products.

[$12.99; amazon.com]

16. Surface Deep’s Anti-Odorant Spray

Surface Deep’s Anti-Odorant Spray was developed by dermatologists looking to change the way we think about deodorants.

This anti-odorant spray not only can be applied to your underarms, but also to other problem areas, including your feet. Surface Deep has also solved the problem of flying with liquids by offering the same product in a moist towelette form.

The anti-odorant spray is unscented, making it the perfect choice for someone sensitive to smells. More importantly, this anti-odorant spray is alcohol-free, which means you don’t need to worry about drying out or irritating sensitive areas. Because this product was developed by dermatologists, you can confidently apply the product, knowing it won’t harm your skin.

[$18; amazon.com]

17. Jack Black Pit CTRL Aluminum-Free Deodorant

As the name implies, you can take control of your body by choosing this aluminum-free deodorant developed by Jack Black. The company’s best-selling Turbo aroma can be easily applied and offers all-day protection.

For over two decades, this brand has offered quality grooming materials that block the toughest odors. Pit CTRL utilizes cornstarch and baking soda to eliminate unwanted moisture and prevent musky odors.

Pit CTRL can be applied at any time of the day and only requires two to three swipes to be effective. In order to get the most out of this product, allow the deodorant to completely dry before getting dressed. Pit CTRL has been dermatologist tested.

[$19; getjackblack.com]

Why should I switch from a traditional to a natural deodorant?

Traditional deodorants are filled with synthetic chemicals known as parabens. Over the years, studies have found that parabens can have a harmful effect on hormone levels in our bodies. Furthermore, aluminum, a common ingredient in antiperspirants, can cause unwanted and potentially dangerous side effects. A study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that frequent usage of antiperspirants could cause dangerous amounts of aluminum to accumulate in breast tissue. This sounds like a problem, doesn’t it?

Thankfully, there’s a new guy in town, and he’s causing quite a commotion. Natural deodorants. Let’s talk about them. You may have heard that natural deodorants do a poor job of masking unwanted odor. You may also have heard that natural deodorants simply don’t work. Some people believe that natural deodorants are only used by men who don’t perform laborious tasks or who don’t sweat. As the myth goes, hard-working men should only use brands filled with chemicals proven to mask strong and unwanted scents.

None of this is true. In reality, more and more educated individuals are making the switch to products that offer all-natural or mostly natural ingredients. Let us tell you why.

Natural deodorants are filled with—you guessed it—all-natural ingredients! These ingredients might include arrowroot powder in place of antiperspirants, or tea tree oil in place of parabens. The key to using natural deodorants is patience. For years, your body has been filled with toxic chemicals found in traditional deodorants. Your body won’t get rid of these chemicals overnight, which means it may take several weeks for your body to get used to natural deodorants. Just know that this is normal and expected.

Additionally, most natural deodorants are cruelty-free or vegan, meaning they are not tested on animals and do not contain animal products. This has also paved the way for certain companies to switch their packaging to more eco-friendly versions. This includes replacing plastic packaging with recyclable paper packaging, or offering refillable deodorants that use minimal materials. Natural deodorant brands have started to force even the traditional brands to reconsider their marketing and production strategies to keep up with the changing times.

Ready to make the switch? Try any of the excellent brands above and you’ll find some of the best natural deodorants for men to smell good.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!