15 Best Natural Face Washes for Men to Check Out

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Let’s be honest. Most men usually wash their face with whatever soap they have on hand. We like to keep things simple. And if it works for your body, why shouldn’t it work for your face?

The problem is that typical body washes include stronger soaps that are meant to scrub away tough dirt and grime. However, your face has delicate skin that is prone to drying and cracking, especially when you repeatedly use harsh chemicals that strip away the skin’s essential oils.

The good news is that you don’t need a five-step skincare routine to keep your face looking and feeling fresh. In reality, you only need to pay attention to one thing: face wash. A face wash that is too strong (we’re looking at you, body wash) will strip your skin of essential oils. A face wash that is too soft (such as the water rinse method) will lead to excess oil buildup that can cause your face to look greasy.

So, what are the best natural face washes for men to check out, you ask? Great question! Some of our favorite face washes also happen to be all-natural and all-organic, meaning no harsh chemicals are added. We’ve rounded up the 15 best natural face washes for men, all of which will leave your face feeling happy, hydrated and wrinkle-free.

If you have sensitive skin, many facial cleansers on the market actually do more harm than good to your face. They work by scrapping all the skin (dead or alive) off of your face, leaving little in their wake. However, Blu Atlas’ face cleanser is suitable for men of all skin types, and actually even repairs damaged skin while it’s exfoliating. This versatility is why we love this Blu Atlas product so much and chose it as our #1 pick for the best face wash for men (natural, too!).

Our favorite ingredient in the cleanser is bentonite, which is volcanic ash. The ash does an amazing job of diving deep into your pores to soak up oil and other intruders. Bentonite is also antiseptic and antibacterial, so while it’s soaking up the unwanted oils, it’s also working with your skin cells to try and stop acne from forming in the first place. Then, to make sure your skin isn’t too irritated from exfoliating, this face cleanser’s pomegranate seed oil and lactobacillus ferment filtrate (a probiotic) work together to soothe your skin and add moisture.

The ingredient list for this Blu Atlas Volcanic Face Cleanser is 100% natural. For a deep clean that will leave your face feeling refreshed and hydrated, place your order today.

[$20; bluatlas.com]

2. Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser

The best facial cleansers for men won’t leave your skin feeling overly clean. This dermatologist-approved skincare brand has created the perfect facial cleanser that works on almost every skin type.

Intended for the hard-working man who likes to get down and dirty, the Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser only includes organic ingredients that are 100% toxin-free. Willow bark is used to gently exfoliate your skin and reduce wrinkles. Borage oil works to seal in necessary hydration, keeping your skin perfectly moisturized. Aloe vera naturally increases collagen production, while Gotu kola smooths your skin. Rugged & Dapper also infuses their facial cleanser with vitamin C, jojoba beads and burdock root, which aid in scrubbing away dead skin and reducing inflammation.

You only need to leave this facial concoction on your skin for 30 seconds. After that, you can simply rinse away the facial scrub and your skin will be left feeling fresher than ever! This facial cleanser makes a great addition to any skincare routine and is perfect for any man who comes home with a face full of sweat or grease. It uses a gentle exfoliator that naturally scrubs away any skin impurities or oil buildup. And if you struggle with blackheads, you will also likely benefit from the Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser.

[$24.95; amazon.com]

3. Era Organics Super Hydrating Cleanser for Face and Body

Your face is usually the first thing people notice, and no matter what anyone says, first impressions are important. If you show up to an event with a face full of flaky skin, people may not take you seriously.

Era Organics has developed a solution for the problem. The company’s multi-purpose cleanser does a great job of striking a balance between convenience and quality. Not only can this cleanser be used on your body; it is also gentle enough to be used on your face. You can confidently use it if you have sensitive or oily skin, or are susceptible to acne breakouts.

Era Organics infuses their cleanser with coconut oil, jojoba oil, rosehip oil, sunflower oil, avocado oil and shea butter. The wide variety of ingredients in this facial scrub work to remove any unwanted dirt buildup while also hydrating and strengthening your skin. Fight off premature aging and wrinkles by using this facial soap daily. The Era Organics Super Hydrating Cleanser for Face and Body does not include an exfoliant, which makes it a top choice for men with sensitive skin.

Additionally, Era Organics has formulated their soap to also work as a shaving preparation. If you suffer from razor burns or rough shaves, add this hydrating cleanser to your daily shaving routine. You will be supporting a family-owned business that genuinely cares about the quality of their products and the happiness of their customers.

[$15; amazon.com]

4. The Yellow Bird Peppermint and Tea Tree Soap Bar

Not everyone is a fan of gel cleansers, and we understand that. Thankfully, The Yellow Bird has created an all-natural bar of soap that can be safely used on your hands, body and face.

Many men suffer from musky odors, especially those who regularly go to the gym or work a hard job. The Yellow Bird combines peppermint and tea tree oils to create a delicious-smelling bar that expertly masks any musky odors. And if you’re interested in supporting a business that focuses on plastic reduction, you should know that every bar of soap created by The Yellow Bird comes in eco-friendly packaging that is always plastic-free.

This bar of soap also packs a powerful punch. It doesn’t just clean your skin; it also provides relief for common skin issues, including athlete’s foot, ringworm and acne. Take advantage of a product that uses ingredients naturally found on earth that can also help heal minor skin care issues.

You can also choose from a variety of interesting scents, including Dead Sea Mud Pumice Charcoal, Neem Geranium Lemongrass, Patchouli Hemp Clay and even Unscented Shea. Every Yellow Bird bar of soap includes an ingredient list that anyone can easily understand, so you can choose which ingredients to put on your body.

[$9.95; amazon.com]

5. Eavara Botanical Facial Cleanser

This facial cleanser uses green tea, vitamin E and tamanu oil to create an award-winning face wash loved by everyone. At the American Choice Awards, the Eavara Botanical Facial Cleanser competed with other well-known skincare brands like L’Oréal, Burt’s Bees and Olay, and won the “Best Anti-Aging Skin Care” award.

Eavara only uses the finest organic plant extracts that will transport you to a tropical paradise. This facial cleanser is perfect for any man who prefers to use a high-end all-natural wash, especially those concerned about age lines or wrinkles. Eavara also includes orange-peel oil, aloe vera gel, activated charcoal and coconut oil in their facial cleansers to guarantee an effective and refreshing clean feeling. The use of extravagant oils ensures that your skin will be hydrated and moisturized, an important step in fighting off wrinkles.

Eavara claims that their facial cleanser is appropriate for almost any skin type, including for oily, mature, dry and normal skin. Eavara also offers a “forever guarantee,” meaning that if you ever find yourself unsatisfied with their products, you will be given a full refund. Try the Eavara Botanical Facial Cleanser risk-free and watch your skin transform into a hydrated and clean dream.

[$21.90; amazon.com]

6. S.W. Basics Cleanser

S.W. Basics keeps its face wash offering simple with a cleanser that only contains three ingredients: rosewater, vegetable glycerin and tea tree oil. That’s it. If you’re looking for a zero-fuss, eco-friendly, all-organic facial cleanser, this may be the option for you.

This non-foaming face wash can be used on all skin types. And don’t be thrown off by the addition of glycerin. Glycerin is naturally derived from plants and is typically used to draw water up to the skin to keep it happy and hydrated. If you suffer from dry skin, this cleanser will likely do the trick.

This facial cleanser is also free of nasty parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances, all of which can cause skin irritation. The creator of S.W. Basics Cleanser is a holistic nutritionist focused on providing customers with a skincare product that is free of toxic chemicals and that can be safely used on sensitive skin.

This cruelty-free face wash is a game-changing product that would make the perfect addition to anyone’s skincare routine. And if you don’t have a skincare routine, the product is a great first step. Try out the S.W. Basics Cleanser and see for yourself how powerful three natural ingredients can really be.

[$19.99; amazon.com]

7. Every Man Jack Beard and Face Wash With Shea Butter

Every Man Jack has invented a beard and face wash that cleans your skin without any harsh chemicals. The brand understands the importance behind growing and maintaining a luxurious beard, which is why they created a face wash that also takes care of your beard.

The blend uses coconut extracts to gently clean your skin, while the shea butter provides a thorough conditioning treatment. This facial cleanser is best used by lathering a small amount of the product onto your palm and gently massaging it onto your beard and face. Let the wash sit on your skin for several seconds before washing it away with warm water.

Every Man Jack has also made strides to reduce their plastic consumption by using at least 50% post-consumer recycled plastic in their packaging. This company was founded locally in San Francisco and continues to manufacture its products in the United States.

Customers can choose between a cedarwood scent, natural hemp scent, sandalwood scent and sea salt scent. Every Man Jack specifically formulated their face and beard wash ingredients to clean and condition your beard and reduce skin irritation. Every Man Jack Beard and Face Wash with Shea Butter is an excellent contender for the best natural face wash for men.

[$9.47; amazon.com]

8. Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

If you’re looking for a spa-quality cleanser, Tata Harper has created the perfect solution. This luxurious facial cleanser may be on the pricey side, but for good reason. This natural exfoliator works to buff and polish your skin using apricot and BHA microspheres, leaving you with smooth and radiant skin.

It should only be used by men with dry or combination skin levels. If you have oily skin, this cleanser is not for you. This cleanser is also perfect for men who experience dark circles under their eyes. Additionally, it is a vegan and cruelty-free product that comes in recyclable packaging.

Tata Harper works with local farmers and chemists to create a one-of-a-kind cleanser, meaning there is no outsourcing and no shortcuts. The price of this regenerating cleanser reflects the hard work to make it and clean ingredients used. The Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser has a natural scent that smells just like the stems, roots and natural ingredients packed into the cleanser.

Recently, Tata Harper has partnered with Trees for the Future to plant 100,000 trees and reduce poverty over the course of two years. The Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser is an excellent choice for any man who is willing to spend a little more money for a top-of-the-line product.

[$44; sephora.com]

9. Purifying Charcoal Face Wash by Brickell Men’s Products

Brickell isn’t new to the men’s skincare game, but they are stepping it up with their introduction of the Purifying Charcoal Face Wash. Brickell has created a top-selling face wash designed specifically for men and their unique skincare needs.

This organic face wash expertly removes bacteria and oil buildup found deep within your pores, without drying out or irritating your skin. This charcoal face wash is ideal for men with normal, sensitive or dry skin types. Brickell recommends that men with oily facial skin use their Clarifying Gel Face Wash.

The addition of charcoal to this face wash creates an invigorating cleanser that removes the toughest impurities. Brickell’s skincare products have been sold in more than 20 different countries around the world and have even been featured in reputable news sources, including Men’s Health, Men’s Journal and GQ. Each bottle of Brickell’s Purifying Charcoal Face Wash is infused with vitamin E, aloe vera and antioxidants that are used to cleanse, protect and renew your skin.

Brickell was founded in 2014 and has expanded their men’s skincare and grooming products to include facial moisturizers, hair care products, aftershaves and more. So, if you enjoy the Purifying Charcoal Face Wash, consider trying out one of Brickell’s many other skin and hair care products.

[$25; amazon.com]

10. Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser

Some of the products mentioned here are exclusive to online stores, but we know that buying online is sometimes not an option. Thankfully, Neutrogena has created a natural skincare line that can be bought in-person. Neutrogena’s Naturals collection features a facial cleanser that is 90% naturally derived.

Unlike other men’s natural face washes, which are typically only found online or in beauty stores, the Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser can be found in most pharmacies and grocery stores. Neutrogena Naturals uses natural salicylic acid extracted from willow bark bio-nutrients to efficiently remove dirt and oil buildup.

The Purifying Facial Cleanser is free of sulfates, dyes, phthalates and parabens. This natural face wash is a great option for men on a budget. The cleanser can be easily applied using the bottle’s pump and only needs to be left on your skin for a few seconds to accomplish a deep clean.

The next time you visit the grocery store, head to the hygiene aisle and look for the Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser.

[$11.69; amazon.com]

11. Anti-Aging Deep Cleansing Facial Wash by Chamuel Men

This facial wash by Chamuel Men is considered a professional cleanser that will not only leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed, but will also combat signs of aging.

Pairing organic rosehip oil with orange-peel extract and glycolic acid, this facial wash is guaranteed to unblock the toughest of pores while also repairing your skin. This facial scrub contains zero artificial colors, parabens or fragrances, meaning it will not disturb your skin with needless harsh chemicals.

Chamuel Men also incorporates moon orchid extract into their facial cleanser to penetrate the skin’s surface, restore necessary moisture, smooth out wrinkles and minimize the unwanted appearance of fine lines. The Anti-Aging Deep Cleansing Facial Wash also pairs well with Chamuel Men’s Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer with SPF-15 and Anti-Aging Facial Moisturizer with Retinol, depending on your preferences.

This 100% cruelty-free facial wash is great for men who experience overly oily skin and should be avoided by those with fairly dry skin. Men looking for a luxurious facial wash at an affordable price should look no further than Chamuel Men’s Anti-Aging Deep Cleansing Facial Wash. Try it out yourself and see if this natural face wash was made for you!

[$14.47; amazon.com]

12. Insta Natural Vitamin C Cleanser

This anti-aging and exfoliating facial gel is known for its ability to reduce wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots and breakouts. Insta Natural expertly pairs aloe vera, sugarcane extract, coconut water and green tea extract to create a gentle facial cleanser that effectively nourishes all skin types.

This Vitamin C Cleanser can also be used to create a lavish bubble bath that will wash away all of your anxiety at the end of a long day. Insta Natural includes a tiny spritz of grapefruit extract in their facial cleanser, perfect for brightening and calming your skin.

The brand recommends that you use their Vitamin C Cleanser twice a day, once in the morning and once at night. Start by massaging a dime-sized dot of cleanser into your hands to create a frothy lather. Then gently apply it all over your face using gradual circular motions. If you want, you can spend a few extra seconds massaging the cleanser into trouble spots. Remove the cleanser with a warm washcloth.

Within six to eight weeks, users can expect to see serious results. But don’t just take our word for it (or the 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon). You can judge the effectiveness of Insta Natural’s Vitamin C Cleanser yourself and decide if you believe the hype.

[$19.97; amazon.com]

13. Art of Sport Daily Face Wash Charcoal Scrub

Designed for active men always on the go, the Art of Sport Daily Face Wash is a natural face wash with guaranteed results. Infused with natural bamboo and aloe vera extracts, this face scrub has a minty scent and can easily remove the toughest grime from your face.

With crushed charcoal and volcanic rock, this scrub lightly exfoliates your skin and will leave you with a face as smooth as a baby’s. The daily face wash is a great addition to your morning routine, as the smell of Pure Mint will awaken your soul and rejuvenate your senses. You can also use this charcoal scrub after a tough session at the gym.

The Art of Sport Daily Face Wash is approved by dermatologists and is considered cruelty-free. The product has appeared in Forbes, the New York Times and Sports Illustrated, as well as on ESPN.

Art of Sport has also developed a line of natural skincare products suited for active men and athletes alike. The entire Art of Sport lineup includes deodorants, body washes, hair-care products and lotions, all guaranteed to leave you with healthy and glowing skin. If you’re an active guy with a hectic lifestyle, you need a face wash that can keep up, which is why we recommend using the Art of Sport Daily Face Wash Charcoal Scrub.

[$7.95; amazon.com]

14. 100% Pure Tea Tree and Willow Clarifying Cleanser

The facial cleanser of choice for anyone with skin that is prone to developing acne, this Tea Tree and Willow Clarifying Cleanser is produced by 100% Pure. As the name implies, it is 100% natural.

100% Pure uses antibacterial tea tree and willow extracts to wash away skin impurities that clog your pores. The easiest way to use this product is to squeeze a half-dollar-sized dollop of cleanser onto a wet facial sponge and gently rub it onto your face. Let the product rest on your skin for several seconds before rinsing your face with warm water. This clarifying cleanser is made here in the United States and only uses top-of-the-line natural ingredients.

Many skin enthusiasts agree that the addition of tea tree oil in a facial cleanser is a must. Tea tree oil typically creates a tingling sensation when applied to the skin, which means you will always know that the product is working. This product is also great for men who suffer from acne scars. The Tea Tree and Willow Clarifying Cleanser includes neem extracts, which have proven abilities to fight and treat acne scars.

Additionally, this face wash includes algae extracts, which work to lock in nutrients and moisture. Algae and seaweed make fantastic additions to any cleanser, as they actively work to hydrate and tone the skin.

Looking for a premium face wash based on the wonders of tea tree oil? Give 100% Pure’s product a try.

[$20.40; 100percentpure.com]

15. Beauty by Earth’s Foaming Face Wash

Some people prefer a foaming face wash rather than a gel wash. Luckily, Beauty by Earth has developed a foaming face wash that is made with natural, organic and vegan ingredients. Ideal for men with dry, sensitive, oily or acne-prone skin, this face wash is both gentle and effective.

Beauty by Earth has perfected their face wash formula to ensure that the cleanser does not dry out your face. Instead, the addition of aloe vera leaf juice is used to hydrate your skin. This product can be used daily, and you don’t need to worry about harming your skin. Beauty by Earth chose a light scent for their face wash, making it the perfect candidate for men with sensitivity to strong smells.

The Foaming Face Wash can be applied either directly to damp skin, or by using a facial brush. You can use as much or as little of the product as you want. Let it sit for several seconds, and then use warm water to gently rinse your face. You may choose to add a moisturizer or simply move on with your day. You can sleep well at night knowing that you are using an effective face wash that does not include any toxic chemicals.

[$19.99; amazon.com]

Best Natural Face Washes for Men: Where Should You Go From Here?

We know we gave you a lot of options, but that’s a good problem to have. Not every product works for everybody, so it’s helpful to have a list of the best natural face washes for men. Check them out for yourself and find which ones best suit your needs.

Men are slowly warming up to the idea of skincare, and the market has responded with an excellent array of products. If there’s one part of your body that you should always take care of, it should be your face. Don’t rely on your three-in-one body wash that is filled with synthetic ingredients. Try out one of our 15 recommended natural face washes for men and see what all the fuss is about. Trust us, your skin will thank you for the attention.

