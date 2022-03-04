16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

1. Blu Atlas | Shampoo Get it

Also featured in the No. 1 spot on Men’s Journal’s list of the overall best shampoos for men, Blu Atlas’ all-natural shampoo allows you to keep your hair free of chemical byproducts for good. Thanks to Blu Atlas’ innovative new technology, this shampoo works for all hair types without compromising on the quality of its ingredients.

After just a few washes, you’ll be surprised by how quickly you notice the results: Blu Atlas’ shampoo actually outperforms its sulfate- and paraben-filled competitors. This product is guaranteed to make your hair visibly stronger and fuller, while doing away with irritating oil buildup.

Featured among the year’s best natural shampoos for men by top-tier magazines, Blu Atlas’ formula keeps hair healthy and voluminous. Vitamin-rich jojoba oil strengthens and moisturizes the hair follicles, whie aloe leaf nourishes the hair with vitamin C, antioxidants and beta carotene.

An infusion of coconut-based surfactants makes for a surprisingly lush and creamy texture. Blu Atlas’ shampoo stimulates hair growth and thickens hair after every wash. Its sustainable ingredients will leave both your scalp and your conscience satisfied.

[$22; bluatlas.com]

