16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

10. Maple Holistics | Sage Shampoo Get it

Though dandruff is something that makes us pretty uncomfortable, we have all experienced it on one occasion or another. The next time you see those tell-tale flakes on the shoulders of your suit coat, Maple Holistics’ Sage shampoo has got you covered. Experts contend that one of the only ways to cure dandruff for good is to do so with an all-natural formula. Chemical-based anti-dandruff shampoos that are commonly sold in drugstores tend to treat the symptoms rather than the underlying problem.

Maple Holistics’ special blend of tea tree oil, peach spikenard, jojoba and sage was crafted to help you beat dandruff forever. Like all of Maple Holistics’ products, it is made free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It is also vegan, cruelty-free and safe for color-treated hair. The shampoo’s chief ingredient, tea tree oil, clears the scalp of residual buildup, while sage leaves your hair with a healthy-looking shine that lasts all day.

[$11.95; amazon.com]

