16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

11. Hanz de Fuko | Shampoo Get it

If you’re looking for a daily hair wash packed with nutrients, this is an excellent choice. Hanz de Fuko’s groundbreaking shampoo is made with over 16 plant-based extracts and over 10 amino acids. Its formula is designed to transform your scalp into the ideal hair-stimulating environment: Sage oil fights bacteria and eliminates dandruff. Lemon peel targets oil buildup and cleanses the scalp of dead skin cells. Burdock root fortifies the hair with vitamin A that encourages increased hair growth. Cactus root provides soothing moisture and combats irritation.

Hanz de Fuko’s shampoo is an amazingly versatile formula. It works well for all hair types and hairstyles. For a more time-efficient experience, Hanz de Fuko’s shampoo doubles as an all-over body and face wash. If all that were not enough to convince you, then we think you might also love Hanz de Fuko’s stunning Japan-inspired package designs.

[$23; hanzdefuko.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!