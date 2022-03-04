16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

12. Every Man Jack | 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner (Citrus) Get it

Despite the fact that two-in-one shampoos and conditioners are so last decade, Every Man Jack offers a product that is too good to pass up. Its naturally derived formula is free of aluminum, parabens and phthalates, and each bottle is made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. Instead of chemical-based cleansers, coconut-derived surfactants create a rich, foamy lather that rids the hair of dirt and oil. The shampoo’s glycerin and shea butter soften hair from root to tip, while refreshing citrus extracts leave your hair smelling fresh.

Though we hate to admit it, washing and conditioning hair in a single go lightens the load on some of our most busy mornings. And Every Man Jack’s affordable price and quality ingredients make this product an excellent option.

[$12; everymanjack.com]

