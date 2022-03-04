16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

13. Peach Not Plastic | Shampoo Bar, Wild Honey Get it

For a surprisingly innovative twist on an all-natural shampoo, try Peach Not Plastic’s Wild Honey shampoo bar. Despite the shampoo bar’s miniature size, it packs an incredible combination of features. It is astoundingly efficient – a single shampoo bar contains the same number of washes as two bottles of shampoo, without the environmentally destructive plastic packaging.

Peach Not Plastic’s shampoo bar is made with amino-acid-infused hibiscus oil, which stimulates keratin production and thickens hair from root to tip. Its hydrating coconut oil base serves as an intense moisturizer for your hair and scalp. Coconut-based foaming agents create the generous lather you would expect from a traditional product minus its chemical additives. Rest assured that Peach Not Plastic’s shampoo bar is free of parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, silicones and synthetic colorants. This unusual and creative shampoo bar makes for an exciting gift.

[$12.95; grove.co]

