16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

14. Bulldog | Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner

Inspired and approved by man’s best friend, Bulldog brings you a beard shampoo and conditioner with an irresistibly charming mascot. Lest you forget, your beard often needs just as much attention as the top of your head. Neglecting to give facial hair the care that it requires leads to dry skin and other problems, such as chin itch. This is not to mention that a well-maintained beard can add a note of sophistication to any man’s appearance.

Bulldog’s expertly crafted beard shampoo and conditioner leaves facial hair feeling clean, nourished and refreshed. Made with aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea, it delivers gentle softness without unhealthy additions. For a finishing touch, you can always follow up with Bulldog’s beard balm or beard oil.

[$9.99; bulldogskincare.com]

