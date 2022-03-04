16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

15. Jack Black | True Volume Thickening Shampoo Get it

As a pioneer and an award winner in the male grooming industry, Jack Black’s brand can always be counted on for an exceptional product.

Made with a special complex known as Expansion Technology, Jack Black’s shampoo boasts a unique blend of botanicals that works wonders on your volume. Creatine and white lupine protein strengthen each follicle for a thicker head of hair. Meanwhile, tea tree oil and fresh basil remove dirt, eliminate bacteria and cleanse the scalp. Jack Black’s thickening shampoo has a rich, masculine scent that is subtle rather than overwhelming. Though this product is one of our more expensive selections, users report that each bottle lasts for an exceptional length of time. In our opinion, Jack Black’s thickening shampoo is definitely worth the splurge.

[$30; getjackblack.com]

