16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

16. Prose | Custom Shampoo

Rounding out our list of the best natural shampoos for men is a shampoo guaranteed to work for your hair type. Unlike most other prefabricated blends, Prose Custom Shampoo is built according to your individual needs. Once you decide to try it, a simple online form helps Prose identify your age, hair goals and preferences. The entire process takes just a few minutes, and within days, Prose designs a product that is custom-made for you.

Although each customer’s shampoo will have its own unique specifications, what we can say for certain is that all of Prose’s blends are free of alcohol, GMOs, parabens and sulfates. Only the finest vegan, gluten-free and sustainable ingredients will be used in your bespoke formula. Examples include green tea, honey, biotin and peppermint extract. As an added bonus, Prose products offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a subscription service with a considerable discount.

[$28; prose.com]

