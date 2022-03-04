16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

2. Avalon Organics | Thickening Shampoo Get it

Contemporary science meets the natural world in Avalon Organics’ remarkable hair products. Made with certified non-GMO, vegan and organic ingredients, Avalon’s shampoo is EWG verified for full transparency. The Avalon brand is committed to cruelty-free products, and only uses cruelty-free suppliers. You can now rest easy in the knowledge that neither your shampoo nor its ingredients have been tested on animals or produced in a manner that was harmful to the environment.

Though Avalon’s thickening shampoo works best for limp or fine hair, any of us can benefit from a boost in volume. Avalon’s pH-balanced formula thickens your mane while cleansing the scalp and leaving hair more manageable. A careful blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein and vitamin E delivers hair-strengthening nutrients to each of your strands. Affordable prices and a wide range of products make Avalon Organics an excellent addition to any shower caddy.

[$13.28; amazon.com]

