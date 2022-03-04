16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

3. Dr. Squatch | Fresh Falls Shampoo Get it

Designed to make you feel like a man, Dr. Squatch’s natural shampoo comes with a revitalizing, nature-inspired scent – Crisp Forest Waterfall. Notes of birch and pine join to remind you of brisk summer mornings spent in nature. Most importantly, this shampoo’s lasting freshness is created without harsh chemicals or synthetic preservatives – it is sulfate- and paraben-free.

Dr. Squatch’s formula relies on burdock root as the shampoo’s key scalp-saving ingredient. Oat protein, jojoba and honey strengthen the hair shaft and follicles. Tea tree oil soothes and refreshes the scalp with a mild tingling sensation. Dr. Squatch’s shampoo helps you bid goodbye to the harmful side effects of artificial ingredients. If you like what you try, the brand boasts an impressive array of creative, affordable products designed specifically for men.

[$16.95; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!