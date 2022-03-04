16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

4. Art Naturals | Argan Oil and Aloe Shampoo Get it

For salon-quality shine from the comfort of your home, we recommend Art Naturals’ Argan Oil and Aloe Shampoo. This sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo is part of Art Naturals’ larger line of argan-oil-infused products. By blending argan oil – a tried-and-true classic – with a new formulation of botanical extracts, Art Naturals creates a much-needed update to a well-known staple.

After every wash, Art Naturals’ organic Moroccan argan oil leaves your hair with an incomparable shine. The shampoo’s other ingredients – soothing aloe vera, moisturizing jojoba oil and nutrient rich B-complex vitamins – help keep hair healthy and lustrous. Art Naturals’ shampoo strengthens hair follicles, eliminates dry scalp and locks in moisture long after each wash. This makes the shampoo suitable for hair of any type, including dry, frizzy and distressed.

[$12.95; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!