16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

5. Brickell | Men’s Daily Strengthening Shampoo

For a shampoo that delivers on quality, look no further than Brickell, the brand trusted by millions of men worldwide. Founded in 2014, the Brickell company combines the best of both worlds – products that are designed for men and formulas crafted with all-natural ingredients.

Brickell’s strengthening shampoo is formulated with an aloe base instead of a water one. The shampoo is rich in plant-derived proteins and amino acids to fortify your hair and stimulate new growth. The shampoo’s tea tree and peppermint essential oils improve circulation, remove buildup and inspire an unforgettable scent profile.

Brickell’s strengthening shampoo is gentle enough for daily use by any hair type, but works particularly well for men with dry, damaged or thinning hair. For an even more thorough wash, pair the shampoo with Brickell’s all-natural strengthening conditioner.

[$20; amazon.com]

