16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

6. Jason | Thin to Thick Shampoo Get it

Admired by health-conscious customers worldwide, the Jason brand’s products are a staple in many all-natural grooming routines. Made with the gentlest, most eco-friendly ingredients, Jason’s Thin to Thick shampoo contains no parabens, sulfates, phthalates or petrolatum. It is no surprise that the name “Jason” is Greek for “healer,” and it was a no-brainer to include it as one of the best natural shampoos for men this year.

Jason’s Thin to Thick shampoo delivers fortifying panthenol and biotin to each of your strands, guaranteeing up to a 10% increase in volume. (You read that right: Jason stands firmly behind the effectiveness of their products.) The shampoo’s botanical surfactants cleanse the scalp, ridding the hair of irritating dirt and oil. With long-term use, customers noticed an increase in their hair’s volume, elasticity, manageability and overall health. Jason’s shampoo gives fine hair the nourishment it truly deserves.

[$14.35; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!