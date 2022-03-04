16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

7. Byrd | Purifying Shampoo Get it

Byrd’s California-inspired shampoo brings you a beach-day look with a nourishing sheen. Like all of Byrd’s products, this shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens and artificial fragrances. Formulated with a patented blend of sea kelp, green tea, vegetable-derived glycerin and aloe vera extracts, its composition is gentle enough for daily use.

Byrd’s purifying shampoo leaves your hair soft, shiny and more manageable. For the outdoor adventurer in all of us, the shampoo contains additional UV protection against sun-related risks. A touch of sea salt is added to the ingredient list to give your hair that straight-out-of-the-ocean texture. An all-natural salty coconut fragrance leaves your hair smelling subtly delicious. For maximum effect, pair the shampoo with Byrd’s purifying conditioner.

[$20; byrdhair.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!