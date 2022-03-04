16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

8. John Masters Organics | Scalp Stimulating Shampoo Get it

As much as we love an original fragrance, we really cannot resist the classic scent of fresh spearmint. John Masters’ scalp-stimulating shampoo lists mint as one of its primary ingredients. Spearmint leaf oil and meadowsweet flower extract are blended to create an unforgettable, salon-quality fragrance. Meanwhile, peppermint oil detoxifies the scalp and aids in regulating oil production.

Over long periods of use, the John Masters shampoo helps you maintain a healthy scalp by eliminating common issues such as irritation and dandruff. In addition to spearmint, the shampoo’s eucalyptus oil decreases buildup and purifies clogged pores. With 70% organic ingredients, as well as natural plant-based surfactants, this John Masters product will leave you loving mint like never before.

[$24; johnmasters.com]

