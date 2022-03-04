16 Best Natural Shampoos for Men in 2022

9. Everyone | Nourish Shampoo Get it

Some shampoos are so effective that they literally work for everyone. We imagine that this was the guiding principle behind Everyone’s line of all-natural products. Free of sulfates, artificial fragrances and other harsh synthetic ingredients, this is a shampoo your entire family can use. Made in California in an eco-friendly facility, Everyone’s products are as good for the environment as they are for your hair.

Among the range of shampoos offered by Everyone brand, the Nourish is a standout for its nutrient-rich composition. While it washes away daily oil and dirt, this shampoo fortifies your hair with quinoa protein – a vegan alternative to keratin. An organic blend of chamomile, calendula, aloe vera and white tea ensures long-lasting hydration with a brilliant shine. The fragrant marriage of rich coconut and crisp lemon infuses this shampoo with its chemical-free, fruit-inspired scent.

[$25.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!