This article was published in partnership with Blu Atlas.

If you’re still waking up after sleeping for eight hours and don’t look as refreshed as you feel, it might be because your night routine is missing something essential.

The good news is that you don’t need a 10-step skincare routine every night. If there’s one thing you’re doing for your skin at the end of the day, make sure it’s applying a quality night cream.

A night cream is different from a day cream. It usually has a thicker consistency and is formulated without SPF. It’s denser than a day cream because it’s made to moisturize your skin as it repairs itself overnight.

One ingredient you’ll see a lot on this list is hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid aims to increase the skin’s moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by pulling the moisture from the air into the skin. Hyaluronic acid is something our bodies naturally produce, but as we age, our ability to produce enough hyaluronic acid is reduced. This often results in wrinkles and volume loss, which can manifest in the form of a saggy face.

Keep reading to find out which night cream we ranked No. 1 out of the 25 best night creams for men in 2022.

