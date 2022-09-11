1. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream Get it

The No. 1 spot on our list goes to Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream. This intense moisturizing cream targets dry and dull skin, and works to repair it. Formulated with 98.5% naturally-sourced ingredients like seaweed extract, mango seed butter and vitamin C, the Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream provides anti-aging effects for all skin types.

Mango seed butter contains vitamins E and C, which are thought to provide protection for your skin from external factors like the environment, sunlight and even blue light from screens like phones and laptops. Seaweed extract, from Laminaria algae, is an antioxidant, exfoliator and hydrator all in one. It can regulate your skin’s oil production, brighten your face and moisturize dry and dull skin.

With benefits like this, it’s easy to see why Blu Atlas takes the top spot on our list of the 25 best night creams for men in 2022.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

