25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

10. Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Get it

Jack Black is a favorite skincare brand of men everywhere – and for a good reason! Jack Black’s Double-Duty Face Moisturizer is a lightweight formula that is gentle enough to be applied as a night cream or an everyday moisturizer. Potent antioxidants and vitamins work together to visibly improve the skin’s overall appearance and provide you with lasting hydration without a heavy, greasy feeling.

Blue algae extract is a rich source of vitamin E that seeks to soothe skin and help it regain its natural suppleness. Vitamin A and vitamin E are both powerful antioxidants that help to protect the skin from free-radical damage. Sea parsley is an ingredient that contains a combination of vitamin A and vitamin C, which work together to improve the skin’s appearance. Finally, phospholipids bind moisture to the skin and help to protect the natural skin barrier.

[$28; getjackblack.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!