25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

11. Baxter of California Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream

Baxter of California is a trusted skincare brand that has helped to revolutionize the men’s skincare market. The Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream has been a favorite of men everywhere since 1965. This night cream has stood the test of time because of ingredients like caffeine, soy protein and other plant extracts, which replenish the nutrients your skin loses every day. Baxter of California Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream provides intense hydration while reducing the appearance of fine lines and other signs of aging.

Baxter of California advises customers to use the Super Shape Skin Recharge Cream every night for consistent results.

[$27.48; walmart.com]

