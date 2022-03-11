25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

12. Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer Get it

Kiehl’s is a widely trusted skincare brand, and they’ve created a great night cream for men. This Age Defender Cream Moisturizer is specifically formulated for a man’s thicker skin to target fine lines while firming the skin. Constant use of Kiehl’s moisturizer will leave your skin smooth and healthy-looking.

Not only will this night cream hydrate your skin; it also offers gentle exfoliation to smooth rough skin. Capryloyl salicylic acid is known to gently exfoliate the skin and smooth impurities. Linseed extract, derived from the seeds of the flax plant, is used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and visibly firm skin. Caffeine is known for its stimulating properties and helps to energize and reduce dullness.

For best results, apply a small amount of Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer to your face and neck after cleansing the skin. This night cream is gentle enough to be applied both morning and night.

[$30; kiehls.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!