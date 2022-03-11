Sponsored Content

25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

KLUR Immersion Serum Concentrate

The halfway spot on our list goes to KLUR Immersion Serum Concentrate.

While not a thick cream like the rest of the products on this list, this ultra-hydrating fluid assimilates to your skin on direct contact to provide long-lasting hydration. KLUR Immersion Serum Concentrate is formulated to aid in the prevention of skin dehydration as each drop binds to the skin. Ingredients like vitamins C, B5 and E work together to support skin barrier strength and plump the skin without causing congested pores.

KLUR claims that your skin will be able to achieve a healthier and consistently hydrated state with regular nighttime use of this moisturizer.

