25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

14. Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer is a thick and luxurious night cream formulated with retinol and ferulic acid. This moisturizer is designed to visibly improve the appearance of your skin by reducing expression lines and wrinkles. The moisturizer will provide you with a more youthful appearance.

Dennis Gross, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist who has been trusted for his expertise in skin health for over 25 years.

[$75; amazon.com]

