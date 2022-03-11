25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

16. Lab Series Anti-Age Max LS Lotion Get it

Lab Series Anti-Aging Max LS Lotion is formulated with Youth Renewing Technology to hydrate and boost skin’s cellular energy and Anti-Aging Peptides to target key signs of aging. Clinical testing for the lotion was done on men ages 26-64, demonstrating that skin smoothness was increased by 15%. In addition, it was shown to firm skin with a visible lift, improve skin’s elasticity and support natural collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Lab Series Anti-Aging Max LS Lotion is a high-performing night cream that quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving it feeling greasy or sticky. The best part is that Lab Series believes in protecting the environment and the Anti-Aging Max LS Lotion comes in refillable and sustainable packaging.

[$88; labseries.com]

