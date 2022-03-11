25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

17. La Mer – The Moisturizing Soft Cream Get it

La Mer has made a name for themselves in the skincare game for being incredibly expensive; however, their products are arguably worth the price. La Mer prides themselves on being both luxury and high-performance skincare that has been loved and trusted by consumers everywhere since the 1960s.

The Moisturizing Soft Cream is formulated to reduce fine lines and dry skin due to a particular ingredient called the Miracle Broth. The Miracle Broth is a patented La Mer ingredient that infuses skin with sea-sourced renewing energies. This cream is lightweight and absorbs quickly, and customers claim they experience more vibrant and radiant skin after just one use.

If you’re a man looking for a bit of luxury in his life, La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream might be as luxurious as you can get.

[$190; sephora.com]

