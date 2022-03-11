25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

2. Geologie Repairing Night Cream Get it

Geologie calls their Repairing Night Cream “magic in a bottle” because, with 0.5% retinol, it is a rejuvenator for sensitive skin. The Geologie Repairing Night Cream will repair your skin while you sleep, with retinol being the most powerful, proven and effective ingredient to combat aging. In addition to retinol, this Repairing Night Cream contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to tackle breakouts or dull and tired skin.

Be sure to use a small amount of Geologie Repairing Night Cream every night to see the best results.

[$55; geologie.com]

