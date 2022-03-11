25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

20. Clinique for Men Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate Get it

When Clinique for Men said maximum hydrator, they meant it. This Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate claims to keep your skin moisturized for a full 72 hours. Since this night cream is a water-based gel, it is incredibly lightweight and won’t leave your skin feeling greasy or sticky. Clinique claims to have formulated their water-gel concentrate with Innovative Liquid-Sphere Technology, which repairs dryness and environmental stress to combat the appearance of aging.

The Clinique for Men Maximum Hydrator Activated Water-Gel Concentrate is gentle enough to be applied both morning and night and will be an excellent fit in any man’s self-care routine.

[$41; clinique.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!