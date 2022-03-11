25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

21. Jack Black Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Cream Get it

Jack Black’s exclusive formula is said to mimic the structure of natural skin lipids by trapping essential moisture to aid in the repair of your skin’s natural protective barrier. This night cream is formulated to be non-greasy while still providing your skin with lasting moisture to reduce redness or irritation.

Jack Black’s Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Cream is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free. In addition to the skin comforters and anti-irritants, it makes it the perfect night cream for men with sensitive skin.

Jack Black’s Dry Erase Ultra-Calming Face Cream is gentle enough that it can be used every day, and every night.

[$38; getjackblack.com]

