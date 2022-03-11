25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

22. Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream Get it

Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream offers intense hydration for your face and the area under your eyes. This cream is formulated with ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, elastin and other vitamins and minerals to nourish and repair dehydrated skin. Mario Badescu claims the cream will give you younger-looking skin overnight by plumping, firming and nourishing your skin with their oil-free formula.

Apply the cream every night to clean skin to combat the signs of aging. This simple and straightforward night cream will benefit any man looking for some extra hydration.

[$22; amazon.com]

