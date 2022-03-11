25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

23. Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men Get it

Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream is a night cream for men. This moisturizer is great for men of any age and targets signs of aging like wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet. Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream is formulated with certified organic and natural ingredients like aloe and hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin is getting the maximum amount of hydration overnight.

Brickell claims they have created the finest anti-aging cream for men, and their ingredients are certainly first-class. They include hyaluronic acid, which retains over 1,000 times its weight in water, making it a superb moisturizer. MSM is an ingredient found in superfoods like spinach or kale. Over time, MSM reduces age spots and skin pigmentation issues. Finally, DMAE is a powerful natural ingredient that tightens wrinkles on the face by causing the underlying muscles to contract.

Men have the option of an unscented version or one with a peppermint blend, ensuring even those with the most sensitive skin are able to enjoy the benefits of Brickell’s Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream.

Over one million men have trusted Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for more than a decade. With the option of a scented or an unscented version, you’re bound to find a cream that works for you. In fact, they are so confident in their product that they offer a complete satisfaction guarantee. If this night cream doesn’t live up to your expectations, you can get a full refund.

If you’re a fan of Brickell’s night cream, you may also enjoy the anti-aging cream, which is formulated to be applied in the mornings in conjunction with their night cream.

[$40; amazon.com]

