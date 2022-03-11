25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

24. Armani Men The Moisturizer Face & Eye Get it

The Moisturizer Face & Eye is the cream for you if you need a little luxury in your nighttime routine. With ingredients like baobab leaf extract, this night cream has anti-aging properties that will ensure you wake up looking youthful and refreshed. Specifically, this night cream claims to reduce puffiness and dark circles under your eyes, in addition to ensuring your entire face is hydrated.

This luxurious moisturizer doubles as both a night cream and an eye cream to hydrate and protect even your most delicate skin.

[$63; giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com]

