25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

25. First Aid Beauty Hydra-Firm Night Cream Get it

First Aid Beauty is known for their moisturizers, and their Hydra-Firm Night Cream is one of their best. Not only will this cream hydrate your skin; it will also tackle the signs of aging overnight while your skin repairs itself. Whether your concerns are wrinkles, fine lines, dryness or loss of volume, First Aid Beauty’s Hydra-Firm Night Cream has you covered.

With key ingredients like niacinamide and colloidal oatmeal, this night cream smooths out any texture or fine lines you see on your face, while boosting your skin’s moisture and restoring its bounce. By applying this to your face at night, you’ll wake up in the morning with skin that is softer, smoother and more supple. First Aid Beauty Hydra-Firm Night Cream is cruelty-free and certified clean.

[$42; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!