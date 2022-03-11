25 Best Night Creams for Men in 2022

4. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer Get it

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer has a 30% concentration of hyaluronic acid that will pull moisture from the air to provide your skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours. Peter Thomas Roth notes that hyaluronic acid attracts and retains up the 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air – hence the Cloud Cream in the name!

In addition to the hyaluronic acid, the Cloud Cream Moisturizer contains ceramides and elderberry. Ceramides help the hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture for healthier-looking skin, and the elderberry helps to counter signs of aging.

For best results, be sure to apply to your face and neck every night before bed. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Moisturizer combats fine lines and wrinkles and aims to reduce dryness and dehydration. The moisturizer is certified clean, fragrance-free, oil-free and sulfate-free, making it an excellent choice for any skin type.

[$52; peterthomasroth.com]

